Inbound Visitor Numbers Topped 433,000 Last Month, Figures Show

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
A total of 433,300 international visitors were in Ireland last month spending €374m between them, latest figures from the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) show.

February is traditionally the quietest month for the tourism industry accounting for only 5% of annual volume. ITIC’s Tourism Dashboard is published in association with AIB and, using a variety of data sources including the CSO, identifies international visitor numbers by key source market.

According to ITIC: “Of the 433,300 international visitors in Ireland during February, 199,000 came from Great Britain, 52,100 from North America, 161,500 from Continental Europe, and 20,400 from the Rest of the World. European visitors were the highest spending market accounting for €129 million during February.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
