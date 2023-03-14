Turkish Airlines Resumes Flights to Libyan Capital, Tripoli

Turkish Airlines has resumed flying to Tripoli, the capital of Libya.

The airline officially restarted flights to the northern African city on Thursday (March 28) and it will operate flights between Istanbul and Tripoli three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

During the inauguration ceremony at Mitiga International Airport, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi stated: “As Turkish Airlines, we feel the excitement of connecting continents, this time in Tripoli, the capital of Libya. We are delighted to start flights again to Libya, with which we have historical ties. We will continue to bring cultures together in Africa, as in many continents.”

Turkish Airlines passengers will be able to travel from Istanbul to Tripoli for $379 and from Tripoli to Istanbul for $299 between 28 March and 31 May 2024, with tickets purchased between 23 March and 15 May 2024.