New Heathrow Airport CEO Pledges Improvements in Passenger Services and Sustainability

Thomas Woldbye has officially taken over as chief executive of London’s Heathrow Airport.

The former head of Copenhagen Airport has pledged to improve innovation in passenger service, sustainability and growth at the UK’s largest airport over the next 10 years.

He will oversee the airport’s multi-billion pound plans to upgrade existing facilities over the next three years to provide an even better service for passengers, including the next generation security programme and new baggage system for Terminal 2.

Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye said: “The UK already has a hub airport that is the envy of much of the world. As I spend my first days getting to know the colleagues and Team Heathrow partners who make it a success, I’m looking for how we can make Heathrow even better for our customers and the British economy. It’s humbling to have the opportunity to take on the challenge and I’m excited to get started.”

Mr Woldbye succeeds John Holland-Kaye who served as Heathrow’s CEO for over nine years.