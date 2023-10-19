SEARCH
HomeBusiness Travel NewsAir France to Exit Paris-Orly, and Focus on Charles De Gaulle
Business Travel NewsTravel News

Air France to Exit Paris-Orly, and Focus on Charles De Gaulle

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Air France has announced it will cease flying to and from Paris-Orly airport – both domestically and internationally – due to a drop in demand, particularly from business travellers.

Air France’s domestic passenger numbers to/from Orly have fallen by between 40% and 60% since 2019.

It has blamed a rise in videoconferencing (leading to a drop in domestic business travel) and a growing shift towards domestic rail usage for the decline.

Air France will, now, fly all of its Paris-focused domestic and international flights through Paris-Charles de Gaulle, leaving Dutch low-cost carrier Transavia as the Air France-KLM group’s only representation at Paris-Orly.

Air France will slowly phase out its eponymous brand’s operations at Orly, before fully exiting by 2026. Over the next two and a half years, it will also increase domestic services from Charles de Gaulle.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
FCM Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,559 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie