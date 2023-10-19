Air France to Exit Paris-Orly, and Focus on Charles De Gaulle

Air France has announced it will cease flying to and from Paris-Orly airport – both domestically and internationally – due to a drop in demand, particularly from business travellers.

Air France’s domestic passenger numbers to/from Orly have fallen by between 40% and 60% since 2019.

It has blamed a rise in videoconferencing (leading to a drop in domestic business travel) and a growing shift towards domestic rail usage for the decline.

Air France will, now, fly all of its Paris-focused domestic and international flights through Paris-Charles de Gaulle, leaving Dutch low-cost carrier Transavia as the Air France-KLM group’s only representation at Paris-Orly.

Air France will slowly phase out its eponymous brand’s operations at Orly, before fully exiting by 2026. Over the next two and a half years, it will also increase domestic services from Charles de Gaulle.