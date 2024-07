Half of Jasper, the historic ski resort town, in the Canadian Rockies has, reportedly, been destroyed by the monster wild fires engulfing swathes of Canada and the US.

The province of Alberta has borne the brunt of the Canadian fires, with 5,000 residents and 20,000 tourists having to flee the area. Neighbouring state, British Columbia has also been devasted.

The popular Jasper National Park said that around 36,000 hectares of its land had been affected by the blazes.