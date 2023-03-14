Latest Maldron Hotel in UK in Top 10% of Climate-Friendly Buildings

The Dalata Hotel Group has further enhanced its green credentials with its newest UK hotel.

The group – which owns the Clayton and Maldron hotel brands – has continued its UK expansion with the opening of the Maldron Hotel Brighton; the Irish hotelier’s first property on the south-coast of England.

As well as being central in Brighton and accessible to London, via a 25 minute drive to Gatwick Airport, the new hotel is also in the top 10% of climate-friendly non-domestic buildings in the UK.

When it comes to its environmental performance, the Maldron Brighton has a BREEAM Excellent rating.

Just last month, Dalata – which, as well as Ireland and the UK, is active in the Netherlands and Germany and plans a much wider Continental European expansion in the coming years – secured a Green Tourism sustainability certification for all of its Clayton, Maldron and partner hotels.