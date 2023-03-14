fbpx
SEARCH
HomeSustainabilityLatest Maldron Hotel in UK in Top 10% of Climate-Friendly Buildings
Sustainability

Latest Maldron Hotel in UK in Top 10% of Climate-Friendly Buildings

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
0

The Dalata Hotel Group has further enhanced its green credentials with its newest UK hotel.

The group – which owns the Clayton and Maldron hotel brands – has continued its UK expansion with the opening of the Maldron Hotel Brighton; the Irish hotelier’s first property on the south-coast of England.

As well as being central in Brighton and accessible to London, via a 25 minute drive to Gatwick Airport, the new hotel is also in the top 10% of climate-friendly non-domestic buildings in the UK.

When it comes to its environmental performance, the Maldron Brighton has a BREEAM Excellent rating.

Just last month, Dalata – which, as well as Ireland and the UK, is active in the Netherlands and Germany and plans a much wider Continental European expansion in the coming years – secured a Green Tourism sustainability certification for all of its Clayton, Maldron and partner hotels.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Access Bookings Updates Eco Grading Policy to Enhance Eco-Conscious Travel Awareness

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie