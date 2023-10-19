Press Up Buys Clarence Hotel from Bono and The Edge

The Dean Hotel Group – the boutique hotel arm of Paddy McKillen Jr and Matt Ryan’s Press Up hospitality group – has acquired the Clarence Hotel, in Dublin city centre, from a consortium of owners including Paddy McKillen Sr, and U2 members Bono and The Edge.

The new owners, reportedly, plan to significantly expand the hotel by extending into an adjacent building and adding 42 bedrooms.

The Dean Hotel Group has held the leasehold on the Clarence since 2019. Bono and The Edge first invested in the hotel – which fronts onto Wellington Quay and backs onto the edge of Temple Bar – since 1992.