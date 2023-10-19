SEARCH
HomeIrish NewsPress Up Buys Clarence Hotel from Bono and The Edge
Irish News

Press Up Buys Clarence Hotel from Bono and The Edge

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

The Dean Hotel Group – the boutique hotel arm of Paddy McKillen Jr and Matt Ryan’s Press Up hospitality group – has acquired the Clarence Hotel, in Dublin city centre, from a consortium of owners including Paddy McKillen Sr, and U2 members Bono and The Edge.

The new owners, reportedly, plan to significantly expand the hotel by extending into an adjacent building and adding 42 bedrooms.

The Dean Hotel Group has held the leasehold on the Clarence since 2019. Bono and The Edge first invested in the hotel – which fronts onto Wellington Quay and backs onto the edge of Temple Bar – since 1992.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
New Heathrow Airport CEO Pledges Improvements in Passenger Services and Sustainability
Next article
Adventures in Istanbul, Kusadasi, Crete & Mykonos with Enchanted Princess

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,559 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie