NCL Cancels Several 2025 Sailings; Replacement Cruises set to be Announced

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has cancelled a number of sailings, originally scheduled for 2025, across its fleet citing dry-dock and fleet redeployments among the reasons.

“Due to fleet redeployments, charters and one drydock, we have made the decision to cancel selected sailings onboard our ships,” the company said in a letter reported to have been sent to travel agents.

NCL said there will be new cruises to replace the cancelled sailings and affected passengers will be offered the option to rebook on different dates for similar cruises.

The cancelled itineraries were due to take in the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Adriatic, the Red Sea, the Middle East, Asia and Northern Europe.

Visits to Israel, the Holy Land and the Red Sea are off the menu due to the ongoing conflicts in those areas.

According to reports, the 7 cancelled 2025 sailings are as follows: