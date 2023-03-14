fbpx
Air Malta Ceases Operations After 50 Years

Maltese flag carrier Air Malta has ceased operations and gone out of business after 50 years flying.

The airline – which has been loss making for the past 20 years – officially ceased trading on Saturday following an EU block to further publicly-funded government bailouts.

Air Malta – not to be confused with the Ryanair Group-owned Malta Air – is being replaced by a new airline, KM Malta Airlines which will be run and owned by Malta’s government, under State ownership.

In a statement (see below), Air Malta sent its “heartfelt thanks” to all of its employees, customers, and travel partners.

