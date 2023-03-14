Cassidy Travel Wins Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Award in London

Cassidy Travel has once again won the Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Award in Ireland for 2024 at a glittering award ceremony held last Thursday, 11th July, in London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have won the Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Award once again.” said Sharon Harney, General Manager of Cassidy Travel.

Sharon Harney

“I would like to thank our selected and valued partners – the tourists boards, cruise lines and airlines that voted Cassidy Travel as their favourite agent to work with. We only trade with selected and professional partners and are delighted that they have honoured us once again with this prestigious award, especially as the shortlist featured our esteemed colleagues whom we hold in such high regard. I am immensely grateful to each member of our staff for their unwavering commitment to excellence.”

The Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards are the largest celebration of the travel trade in the UK & Ireland and the highest accolade for travel agencies and agents. The awards are designed to honour those travel agencies and travel agents who truly represent the best of the travel industry and recognise excellence in a range of categories and specialisms. The awards ceremony was held in front of more than 700 guests in London in association with headline sponsor Celestyal. The award winners are selected based on voting by travel industry suppliers including tour operators, airlines, cruise lines and tourist boards, with some categories decided by panels of expert judges. Travel Weekly is the market-leading multimedia company and magazine for the UK travel industry, with a presence in print, online and through a portfolio of events.

The shortlist for the award also included Abbey Travel, Sunway, Trailfinders and The Travel Suite.