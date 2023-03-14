fbpx
ITTN’s Photographer of the Year – June Winner

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
ITTN’s Photographer of the Year Competition in association with Brand USA is heating up (even if the weather isn’t) and we have our winner – and runner-up – for June.

June’s runner-up is Amanda O’Brien from American Holidays for her photo ‘A Canal in Bruges’

June’s Winner is Linda Jones from The Travel Boutique for her photo ‘Picture Perfect’

Congratulations Linda, you have won a place at the ITTN Awards where you will be in with a chance to win 2 tickets with United Airlines.

The competition has well and truly started and we are accepting entries for July, send your photos (max 2 per, per month) to [email protected] to enter.

As our photography competition is in partnership with Brand USA in 2024, we will also be running a smaller USA-Themed Photo Competition! This competition will run alongside the main Photographer Of The Year competition for 2024 and will have a smaller overall prize.

All USA photos will be entered into the USA-Themed photo competition.

Best of Luck!

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
