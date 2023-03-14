Travel Nevada Boosts Industry Development Team with Two Significant Appointments

Travel Nevada – the official destination marketing organisation for the state of Nevada – has made two significant new hires.

Elsa Gomez joins as Global Market Manager and Yessenia Vega joins as Market Development Coordinator into the Industry Development team.

In her new role, Ms Gomez will manage Travel Nevada’s international trade efforts and daily operations with global agencies in Australia, Canada, Germany, Mexico, and the UK. Ms Vega will support the Industry Development team with various programs and trade activities including trade shows and sales missions.

“Travel Nevada is excited to expand the Industry Development team,” said Rafael Villanueva, Travel Nevada CEO. “The Global Market Manager role is crucial in engaging with our international markets and monitoring tourism trends. Her extensive experience is a valuable addition to the team, ensuring Travel Nevada implements effective programs to drive increased visitation to Nevada’s destinations.”