German Travel Agents Sample Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands

A group of travel agents working with German tour operator ADAC Reisen is visiting Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands this week, cruising on the River Shannon.

They are here as guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and cruising tour operator Le Boat.

The aim of the travel professionals’ visit is to familiarise them with cruising holidays on the Shannon and to allow them experience at first-hand the spectacular scenery and the wealth of things to see and do in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands – so they are better equipped to sell the destination to their clients when they return home.

Embarking at Portumna, the travel agents cruised to Shannonbridge and Banagher in Co Offaly. Their itinerary also included Clonmacnoise and Portumna Castle and Gardens.

“Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite this group of travel agents to cruise along the Shannon,” said Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Germany.

“Fact-finding visits like this are a key element of the work that Tourism Ireland undertakes with our important travel trade partners in Germany. Our aim is that when they return home, the travel agents will be even more enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Ireland.”