fbpx
SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsWebinar: Discover the Caribbean with Emerald Cruises Tomorrow
Travel NewsWebinars

Webinar: Discover the Caribbean with Emerald Cruises Tomorrow

Carrie Day
By Carrie Day
0
0

Emerald Cruises is inviting travel agents in Ireland and Northern Ireland to join it for a live webinar tomorrow (Tuesday 16 July from 9.30-10am).

This short, 30-minute webinar is designed to provide travel agents with comprehensive insights into Emerald Cruises’ Caribbean itineraries, where you will gain valuable tips from the experts on how to effectively market and sell these luxurious cruises.

Emerald Cruises is renowned for its commitment to providing exceptional travel experiences. Their Caribbean sailings are no exception, offering travellers a perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and luxury. With state-of-the-art ships, immersive excursions, and top-notch service, Emerald Cruises ensures every journey is unforgettable.

This webinar will equip you with the knowledge to offer your clients unparalleled experiences with Emerald Cruises’ meticulously crafted Caribbean itineraries and with detailed product knowledge, you’ll be better positioned to convert enquiries into bookings. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your expertise and grow your business.

Webinar Details:
Date: Tuesday 16 July 2024
Time: 09.30-10am
Topic: Caribbean sailings with Emerald Cruises

Don’t Miss Out! Register Now: https://bit.ly/3zPIJ7a

If you can’t join this live webinar, ITTN will be hosting an exclusive Emerald and Scenic Cruises webinar series later in the year, so stay tuned for more information! In case you missed it, you can read about Carrie’s experience onboard Scenic Eclipse when it was docked in Dublin Port here. Emerald Cruises are part of the Scenic Group and offer similar levels of luxury and attention to detail.

Scenic Eclipse Koko’s Restaurant
Scenic Eclipse Senses Spa
Scenic Eclipse Whiskey Bar
Carrie Day
Carrie Day
Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
Previous article
Cassidy Travel Wins Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Award in London

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie