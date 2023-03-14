Webinar: Discover the Caribbean with Emerald Cruises Tomorrow

Emerald Cruises is inviting travel agents in Ireland and Northern Ireland to join it for a live webinar tomorrow (Tuesday 16 July from 9.30-10am).

This short, 30-minute webinar is designed to provide travel agents with comprehensive insights into Emerald Cruises’ Caribbean itineraries, where you will gain valuable tips from the experts on how to effectively market and sell these luxurious cruises.

Emerald Cruises is renowned for its commitment to providing exceptional travel experiences. Their Caribbean sailings are no exception, offering travellers a perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and luxury. With state-of-the-art ships, immersive excursions, and top-notch service, Emerald Cruises ensures every journey is unforgettable.

This webinar will equip you with the knowledge to offer your clients unparalleled experiences with Emerald Cruises’ meticulously crafted Caribbean itineraries and with detailed product knowledge, you’ll be better positioned to convert enquiries into bookings. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your expertise and grow your business.

Webinar Details:

Date: Tuesday 16 July 2024

Time: 09.30-10am

Topic: Caribbean sailings with Emerald Cruises

Don’t Miss Out! Register Now: https://bit.ly/3zPIJ7a

If you can’t join this live webinar, ITTN will be hosting an exclusive Emerald and Scenic Cruises webinar series later in the year, so stay tuned for more information! In case you missed it, you can read about Carrie’s experience onboard Scenic Eclipse when it was docked in Dublin Port here. Emerald Cruises are part of the Scenic Group and offer similar levels of luxury and attention to detail.