Air New Zealand Marks 40th Anniversary of Direct Flights to Los Angeles

Air New Zealand is marking the 40th anniversary of its first direct flight from New Zealand to Los Angeles.

While the airline first flew to LA in 1965, the service initially took in refuelling stops in destinations such as Hawaii or Tahiti. Air New Zealand made its first non-stop direct flight from Auckland to LA in 1984, on a Boeing 747.

Air New Zealand General Manager Long Haul Scott Carr said 40 years of flying AKL-LAX is testament to the popularity of the Air New Zealand service between the cities.

“LA has long been a popular destination for Kiwis wanting to explore the city where movie magic is made. It also serves as an important gateway for the US and beyond, connecting millions of our customers to their destinations over the past 40 years.

“Likewise, for our US customers, our LAX to AKL service has been one of our most popular routes for connecting visitors to Aotearoa. The Kiwi experience really does start onboard with Air New Zealand and there’s no better way to begin a New Zealand adventure.”

Air New Zealand is celebrating its feat with a competition encouraging Kiwis to share their favourite flying experience on the LA route to be in to win Premium Economy flights for four to the city.

It is also kicking off festivities at LAX with an event at the gate lounge and departure gate, celebrating the 40 year anniversary with prizes, a Kiwi inspired photo booth, and giveaways for customers heading to New Zealand.

Since 1984, the airline has operated more than 40,000 direct flights between Auckland and LA.