German Travel Agents Discover Northern Ireland

Twelve travel agents from Lufthansa City Center, a travel agency franchise in Germany, have been visiting Northern Ireland, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Tourism NI.

The group – which included travel agents from across Germany – flew here on Lufthansa’s direct Frankfurt to Belfast City Airport service.

The aim of the visit was to educate and enthuse the travel professionals about some of the many great things to do and see in Northern Ireland, so they are better equipped to sell the destination to their clients when they return home.

It was also a good opportunity to remind the travel agents about ease of access from Germany with the direct Lufthansa flight to Belfast.

Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Germany, said: “We were delighted to invite this group of travel agents from Lufthansa City Center to Northern Ireland. It’s a great way to highlight ease of access from Frankfurt to Belfast and to inspire the travel agents about the many great things to see and do on a visit to Northern Ireland. Our aim is that when they return home, the travel agents will be even more enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business in 2024 and beyond.”

The travel agents’ itinerary included Titanic Belfast, Ulster Museum and Game of Thrones Studio Tour. They enjoyed canoeing on Strangford Lough with Mobile Team Adventure, followed by some tasty treats at Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen. The group also took in a guided electric bike tour around Castlewellan Forest Park with Life Adventure Centre.