Dalata Hotel Group Raises Over €363,000 for Marie Keating Foundation

Dalata Hotel Group has raised over €363,000 for the Marie Keating Foundation.

Dalata is the largest hotel operator in Ireland through its ownership of the Clayton and Maldron chains.

The fundraising effort is part of Dalata and the Marie Keating Foundation’s ‘Drive to Defeat Cancer’ campaign which is supporting the long-term future of the organisation’s lifesaving cancer outreach service.

The funds raised to date have contributed to the following:

The purchase of two new Mobile Information Units.

The delivery of 63,000 lifesaving conversations.

Helped to fund five new specialist nurses, bringing the team to seven.

Every year in Ireland an estimated 42,000 people are diagnosed with cancer, meaning one in two of us will be affected in our lifetime.

Together, Dalata and the Marie Keating Foundation are partnering to raise awareness through fundraising initiatives in support of Marie Keating’s community nursing and mobile information units and to help facilitate over 100,000 lifesaving conversations on spotting the early signs of cancer.

The mobile units, staffed by specialist nurses, offer free and accessible cancer education and support, ensuring that vital information reaches the heart of communities nationwide.

As part of the partnership, the mobile units visit Dalata hotels across Ireland throughout the year, with local communities invited to come along and gain life-saving knowledge about early cancer detection and prevention.

The Dalata ‘Drive to Defeat Cancer’ campaign is part of Dalata’s wider ‘Dalata Digs Deep’ fundraising initiative, that is currently running in its 9th year. As part of the initiative, Dalata employees voted to support charities in the health and wellbeing space for the period of 2022 to 2025.

To ensure national-level impact, the Group has partnered with the Marie Keating Foundation in the Republic of Ireland, Leukaemia Care in Great Britain, and Air Ambulance NI in Northern Ireland.

Since the launch of the ‘Dalata Digs Deep’ initiative in [2016], the group has fundraised over €1.6m for its charity partners, contributing to a total donation of more than €2m, including matching corporate contributions.

Dermot Crowley, Dalata Hotel Group’s CEO commented on the achievement: “We are thrilled that the effort made by our people across our hotels and at Central office has resulted in such a substantial donation to the Marie Keating Foundation thus far. Every year, our team across the Group dedicate substantial time and energy to fundraising for our charity partners, and their enthusiasm never ceases to impress me.

“The Marie Keating Foundation is a remarkable organisation, and we are proud to support their vital work nationwide, encouraging life-saving conversations.”

Liz Yeates, Marie Keating Foundation CEO, said: “We are immensely grateful for the remarkable generosity and dedication shown by Dalata Hotel Group and its employees nationwide.

“The funds raised have significantly enhanced our capacity to deliver essential cancer education and support through our nursing outreach services, enabling us to conduct 63,000 lifesaving conversations.

“This partnership is crucial to our mission of saving lives by raising awareness and promoting early detection of cancer across communities in Ireland. Together, we are making a substantial impact in the fight against cancer.”

For more information about the Marie Keating Foundation’s mobile information units and to learn about upcoming public visits, please visit the Marie Keating Foundation website: https://mariekeating.ie/cancer-services/mobile-information-units/ .