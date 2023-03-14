Etihad Celebrates Inaugural Flight to Boston

Etihad Airways has completed its inaugural flight to Boston; marking its fourth Abu Dhabi route to the US following on from Chicago, New York and Washington DC.

The new Boston route – aimed at offering business and leisure passengers gateway connections across the Middle East and India – commenced on Easter Sunday.

“We are thrilled to inaugurate flights to Boston, further extending our reach across the United States and enhancing connectivity for travellers,” said Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves.

“This new route not only brings the allure of Abu Dhabi and Dubai to the American Northeast but also signifies our commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences and fostering global connections.

“The new route is timed to offer convenient links to our growing network for corporate business travellers and leisure guests connecting to destinations across the Middle East and our 11 routes across India.”