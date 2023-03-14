fbpx
Travel News

Red Sea International Airport Welcomes First International Flight

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Red Sea International Airport (RSI), Saudi Arabia’s newest airport, has announced its first international flight and its second airline partner.

Flydubai will fly its inaugural flight to RSI – from Dubai International Airport – on April 18.

The new service will be a twice-weekly connection between the two airports.

RSI – which is partly operated by Daa International – opened last summer, with its – up until now – only airline partner, Saudia launching a twice weekly service to and from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, in September.

RSI is based in Hanak, in north-western coastal Saudi Arabia, and was built to mainly cater for the growing luxury island tourist locations in the Red Sea.

The airport’s backers Red Sea Global said: “We’re eager to connect with the world and welcome visitors from the UAE, the wider Middle East, and beyond.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
