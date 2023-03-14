Disneyland Paris Announces Return of ‘Disney Enchanted Christmas’ from November 9 to January 6

Disneyland Paris has announced that its Disney Enchanted Christmas season returns this year – from November 9 until January 6, 2025.

The enchanting transformation into a spectacular winter wonderland awaits, with festive decorations adorning every corner, creating a picture-perfect Christmas card scene. Enjoy snowfall on a twinkling Main Street multiple times a day, and experience Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade, a merrily magical spectacle that won the Brass Ring Award for Most Creative Christmas/Holiday Show in 2022. Sing along with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy in the Let’s Sing Christmas! musical show and feel the festive spirit soar!

As night falls, admire the majestic 78-foot Christmas tree illuminating Town Square at various times during the evening. Share Christmas wishes with Santa Claus* and Disney Characters dressed in their holiday best, making the season truly magical. Discover exclusive Disney gifts and decorations to sprinkle some Disney sparkle over your celebrations.

What to expect:

Iconic shows filled with Christmas magic

Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade is back with a burst of vibrant colours, featuring five exceptional floats set to the music of the holiday season. At nightfall, Mickey, his friends and the Disney Princesses, along with Santa Claus, will dance and parade down Main Street, U.S.A. ®, adding even more sparkle to the most enchanting of Christmas wonderlands.

Guests can also enjoy a heartwarming performance with Disney’s cherished characters in the musical, Let’s Sing Christmas! showcased at the Videopolis Theater. Disneyland Paris offers the opportunity to come and sing traditional Christmas carols with lyrics displayed in real-time on-screen. Several times per day, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy will bring the Christmas spirit to life in this family-friendly show.

Disney characters and Santa Claus join the celebration

A selection of treasured Disney characters, such as Chip & Dale, Goofy, or their companions, will be adorned in festive clothing. They will be available to greet and take pictures for unforgettable keepsakes. In addition to these legendary characters, Santa Claus will be on hand to make any last-minute wishes come true before he sets off on his great gift-giving journey.

Step into the heart of the Christmas magic

Disneyland Park magically transforms into a spectacular winter wonderland, with festive decorations creating a picture-perfect Christmas card scene… including snowfall multiple times a day on a twinkling Main Street!

THIS CHRISTMAS, A ROYALLY FESTIVE FAIRYTALE AWAITS AT DISNEYLAND HOTEL

Guests staying at the newly reimagined Disneyland Hotel from 9th November 2024 to 6th January 2025 can celebrate Christmas with their very own royally festive fairytale. At the recently reopened 5-star hotel, Christmas becomes part of the story – with dazzling decorations, merry delights, enchanting entertainment, cracking kids’ activities and more. All just a short winter wander from the seasonal sparkle of Disneyland Park.

FIND THE BEST CHRISTMAS GIFTS

Sprinkle some Disney sparkle over your Christmas celebrations with decorations, souvenirs and, of course, some magical gifts to treat your loved ones… and yourself! With a wide selection of products exclusively created by Disneyland Paris’ creative studios, everyone can find the perfect gift for Christmas. Whether you’re a Disney collector or a fashionista, you’re bound to find the perfect gift. And why not lay some Disney-themed gifts underneath the Christmas tree this year? For that, there’s no better place than La Boutique du Château, located in Sleeping Beauty Castle – a dedicated Christmas store open year-round.