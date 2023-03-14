European Heatwave: Tourists Warned of 40 Degree Heat in Italy, France and Greece Next Week

Next week – specifically July 16 – is set to see dangerously excessive heat temperatures in various popular summer holiday destinations across Italy, France and Greece.

Italy is expected to be at least 30 degrees nationwide – except in places like the Lazio region of northern Rome, where temperatures are set to reach 40 degrees; and Sicily and Basilicata in the south of the country where the mercury could hit as high as 42 degrees.

The southern part of France – including the popular Cote d’Azur region – is expected to see temperatures as high as 38 degrees next week.

Greece – which saw high temperatures of 44 degrees last month – is expected to return to that level of heat next week.

The Red Cross has issued health warnings, due to the excessive heat, and has warned such heatwaves could become more frequent.

It said: “Extreme heat can be deadly. Studies have reported that 61,000 people died because of Europe’s record-breaking heatwave in 2023. And with the effects of climate change, it’s likely heatwaves will become more frequent and intense.”