Ireland Dominates Top 10 ‘Astro Tourism’ Locations in New Rankings

Ireland dominates a new league table of the Top 10 locations for a stargazing holiday.
The survey, by travel booking site Omio, has Irish locations as the top 7 destinations, while Ireland counts for 8 out of the top 10, in total.
Only Murray’s Monument, in Scotland, and ICAstronomy in Spain are the non-Irish entrants.
Ballinskelligs Beach, the White Cliffs of Ashleam, Clare Island-Tormore, Glosh Bay Beach and Silver Strand are the top 5.
Astro Tourism is the latest travel trend to dominate 2024.
The placings were based on a number of criteria including light pollution rating, transparency rating and Bortle Scale, which measures the darkness of the night sky.
The Best Locations for Astro Tourism in Europe
|Rank
|Location
|Country
|1
|Ballinskelligs Beach
|Ireland
|2
|White Cliffs of Ashleam
|Ireland
|3
|Clare Island – Tormore
|Ireland
|4
|Glosh Bay Beach
|Ireland
|5
|Silver Strand
|Ireland
|6
|Robert Lloyd Praeger Centre
|Ireland
|7
|St Finian’s Bay
|Ireland
|8
|Murray’s Monument
|Scotland
|9
|ICAstronomy
|Spain
|10
|Ballycroy National Park Visitor Centre
|Ireland