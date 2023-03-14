Ireland Dominates Top 10 ‘Astro Tourism’ Locations in New Rankings

Ireland dominates a new league table of the Top 10 locations for a stargazing holiday.

The survey, by travel booking site Omio, has Irish locations as the top 7 destinations, while Ireland counts for 8 out of the top 10, in total.

Only Murray’s Monument, in Scotland, and ICAstronomy in Spain are the non-Irish entrants.

Ballinskelligs Beach, the White Cliffs of Ashleam, Clare Island-Tormore, Glosh Bay Beach and Silver Strand are the top 5.

Astro Tourism is the latest travel trend to dominate 2024.

The placings were based on a number of criteria including light pollution rating, transparency rating and Bortle Scale, which measures the darkness of the night sky.

The Best Locations for Astro Tourism in Europe