Irish News

Ireland Dominates Top 10 ‘Astro Tourism’ Locations in New Rankings

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Ireland dominates a new league table of the Top 10 locations for a stargazing holiday.

The survey, by travel booking site Omio, has Irish locations as the top 7 destinations, while Ireland counts for 8 out of the top 10, in total.

Only Murray’s Monument, in Scotland, and ICAstronomy in Spain are the non-Irish entrants.

Ballinskelligs Beach, the White Cliffs of Ashleam, Clare Island-Tormore, Glosh Bay Beach and Silver Strand are the top 5.

Astro Tourism is the latest travel trend to dominate 2024.

The placings were based on a number of criteria including light pollution rating, transparency rating and Bortle Scale, which measures the darkness of the night sky.

The Best Locations for Astro Tourism in Europe 

RankLocationCountry
1Ballinskelligs Beach Ireland
2White Cliffs of AshleamIreland
3Clare Island – TormoreIreland
4Glosh Bay BeachIreland
5Silver StrandIreland
6Robert Lloyd Praeger CentreIreland
7St Finian’s BayIreland
8Murray’s MonumentScotland
9ICAstronomySpain
10Ballycroy National Park Visitor CentreIreland
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
