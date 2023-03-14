SkyTeam Alliance Appoints Laura Abraham Head of Digital & Technology

SkyTeam has appointed Laura Abraham as Head of Digital & Technology, effective immediately, as the global airline alliance strengthens its efforts to deliver the most seamless and integrated customer experience.

Ms Abraham replaces Christian Oberlé and joins SkyTeam from member Delta Air Lines, where she has worked for 7 years in positions of increasing responsibility across Technology, Consumer Insights and Alliances – most recently as Director of CX Innovation & Tech Strategy.

“Joining SkyTeam is a tremendous opportunity to accelerate digital innovation in the aviation industry and elevate customer experiences on a global scale,” said Ms Abraham. “I am thrilled and excited to lead transformative initiatives that set a precedent for inclusive technology in our industry, optimize operational efficiencies, and advance SkyTeam’s digital strategy.”

Patrick Roux, SkyTeam CEO said: “Laura has the skills, vision and leadership to drive SkyTeam’s technology strategy forward, unlocking benefits for member airlines and their customers. Her strong international experience and knowledge of airline partnerships make her a great fit for SkyTeam, and we are delighted to welcome her on board. I’d like to thank Christian for his dedication to SkyTeam over the years and wish him all the best for the future.”