Emirates Marks World Autism Awareness Day with Autism-Friendly Check-In Facilities

Emirates has announced it has achieved a Certified Autism Center Designation for all of its Dubai-based check-in facilities.

The announcement coincides with World Autism Awareness Day, which is on April 2.

These facilities cover Emirates City Check-in & Travel Store in DIFC, Emirates Cruise Check In – Port Rashid, Emirates Cruise Check In – Dubai Harbour and Emirates City Check-In Ajman, in addition to the Emirates’ dedicated hub in Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The certification, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) ensures that all Emirates facilities in Dubai have taken a significant step towards making travel more inclusive and accessible to neurodiverse customers, meeting criteria required for a comfortable and supported travel experience.

As part of the designation, Emirates employees at the various facilities underwent specialised training on autism and sensory awareness, to equip them with the understanding and skills to address needs of autistic travellers or those with sensory sensitivities, along with their families.

This achievement builds on the recent recognition of Dubai International Airport as the first international airport to earn the designation from IBCCES and aligns with the Department of Economy and Tourism’s (DET) vision of becoming the first Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) in the Middle East.

Mohammed H. Mattar – Emirates DSVP Airport Services commented: “As a global airline, Emirates is committed to providing a seamless travel experience for everyone. We recognize the challenges customers with autism and sensory sensitivities face in airport environments. That’s why we’ve proactively partnered with Dubai’s DET and IBCCES to certify all our city check-in locations across the UAE. This initiative is a crucial step forward in our ongoing mission to make travel inclusive and accessible for all.”

Myron Pincomb, Chairman of the Board for IBCCES remarked: “Emirates is known worldwide for its exceptional guest service. Checking in for a flight is one of the most stressful segments of the whole travel experience. With the completion of the facilities, audit and the addition of the new sensory guides, the check-in procedure at the Check-in facilities will be more accommodating for people of determination, and especially those with sensory challenges.”