Aer Lingus Pilots’ Work-to-Rule to be Suspended as IALPA Recommends Members Accept Pay Offer

The Irish Airline Pilots Association (IALPA) union has recommended its members, at Aer Lingus, vote in favour of the new pay conditions recommended by the Labour Court.

The move marks a significantly positive step towards ending the long-running pilot pay dispute at Aer Lingus, which has resulted in nearly 600 flights being cancelled and 8,000 passengers having their travel plans disrupted.

The Labour Court presented a number of recommendations, earlier this week, the headline one being a 17.75% pay increase for pilots over four years.

Aer Lingus backed the recommendations already this week. Now, IALPA will put the proposals to a vote amongst its members, but has recommended they vote in favour of the deal. The union called the new pay proposals a “significant win” for it and its members.

IALPA will now engage with its members and run the ballot from Thursday, July 18 to Tuesday, July 23.

The union said it will suspend the work-to-rule while the result of the ballot is being awaited.

However, The Irish Times has reported that some passengers are still likely to face disruption because of previously announced flight cancellations for this week and next week.

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has welcomed IALPA’s response and the suspension of industrial action, calling the developments “a good day for the travelling public”.

Clare Dunne, CEO of the ITAA said: “It is a good day for the travelling public and we are delighted with the decision by IALPA last night to suspend industrial action. This is a very positive development for intending travellers and the tourism sector.

“The ITAA have consistently stated that compromise and engagement between IAPLA and Aer Lingus was the way only forward and best for every stakeholder involved, most importantly the customer. We look forward to a positive outcome.”