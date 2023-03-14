Stena Line Launches Family Deals on Summer Sailings from Ireland to Wales and France

Stena Line has teamed up with sister company Sembo to launch a series of family deals – from Ireland to Wales and France – at “great value prices aimed at alleviating the pain for families and ensuring they enjoy that longed-for summer holiday.”

The deals cover Stena Line sailings from Dublin to Holyhead and Rosslare to Cherbourg.

Stena said: “With options for Stena Line passengers travelling to Wales and France, there’s lots of choice for families seeking adventure or sunnier times this summer.”

Stena Line and Sembo family deals include both ferry + your accommodation for 7 nights:

Lyons Robin Hood Holiday Park, Rhyl, North Wales

Departing Monday July 22 or 29, the deal includes return Stena Line Ferry Travel with car from Dublin to Holyhead, seven nights self-catering accommodation in a two-bedroom gold caravan. The park, which is just a 75-minute drive from Holyhead, offers a whole host of fun and entertainment with swimming pools, food & drink venues, arcades and show bars plus adventure activities all in one epic coastal location. For a family of five (two adults and three U16s) prices are from €2,060 per family of 5

Pierre & Vacances Village Club, Normandy Garden, Branville, France

Departing Monday July 22, the deal includes return Stena Line Ferry Travel with car from Rosslare to Cherbourg and four-berth inside cabin each way, seven nights self-catering accommodation in a one-bedroom apartment. Just a two-hour drive from Cherbourg, this park is packed with family fun & entertainment including indoor water fun park and outdoor lagoon, sport facilities, children and teens clubs, activities, wellness and relaxation area and restaurant in a countryside location. For a family of four (two adults and two U16s) prices are from €2,055 per family of 4

To book these deals or to find alternative options with different dates and accommodation offerings visit www.sembo.ie and search each holiday in the destination box.