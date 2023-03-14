London Heathrow Sees Back-to-Back Record Passenger Days During Bumper June

London’s Heathrow Airport had a bumper June, with 7.4 million passengers passing through its five terminals; 5.6% more than during the same month last year.

The highlight, however, was that the month saw back-to-back record breaking busiest ever passenger days for the iconic airport – with June 30 seeing 268,000 passengers and 5 days in a row seeing over 260,000 passengers.

Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye said: “June has seen more Heathrow records shattered including serving more passengers in a single day than ever before.”

“I want to thank all my colleagues who went the extra mile to make sure the 268,000 passengers travelling on the busiest day had a smooth, stress free journey. I am thrilled these efforts have been recognised by ACI Europe, highly commending Heathrow in the recent Best Airport awards. We have started summer as we mean to go on.”