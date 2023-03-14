fbpx
SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsLondon Heathrow Sees Back-to-Back Record Passenger Days During Bumper June
Travel News

London Heathrow Sees Back-to-Back Record Passenger Days During Bumper June

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
0

London’s Heathrow Airport had a bumper June, with 7.4 million passengers passing through its five terminals; 5.6% more than during the same month last year.

Heathrow strikes pay deal

The highlight, however, was that the month saw back-to-back record breaking busiest ever passenger days for the iconic airport – with June 30 seeing 268,000 passengers and 5 days in a row seeing over 260,000 passengers.

Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye said: “June has seen more Heathrow records shattered including serving more passengers in a single day than ever before.”

Heathrow Airport CEO appointment

I want to thank all my colleagues who went the extra mile to make sure the 268,000 passengers travelling on the busiest day had a smooth, stress free journey. I am thrilled these efforts have been recognised by ACI Europe, highly commending Heathrow in the recent Best Airport awards. We have started summer as we mean to go on.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Stena Line Launches Family Deals on Summer Sailings from Ireland to Wales and France

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie