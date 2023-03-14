MSC Cruises Announces Exclusive Excursions Offer for MSC Yacht Club Guests

MSC Cruises has announced that – for the first time – guests travelling in the MSC Yacht Club will have the opportunity to book a carefully curated selection of exclusive shore excursions so that they can discover new places, new cultures and new people.

The MSC Yacht Club is MSC Cruises’ “ship-within-a-ship” concept offering added privacy and exclusivity to elegant suites in a keycard-access area of the ship. Offering its guests added luxury in a relaxed and elegant atmosphere, this exclusive area provides dedicated facilities, with its own sundeck and pool, restaurant and lounge, as well as personalised service, such as the 24-hour butler and concierge desk.

Available on many of MSC Cruises’ ships, the MSC Yacht Club offers its guests a secluded retreat while allowing them to enjoy the countless facilities and entertainment possibilities available throughout the rest of the ship.

In keeping with the MSC Yacht Club experience, the cruise line has now introduced more than 90 specially designed MSC Yacht Club shore excursions in various ports in the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Northern Europe, with more to come in other regions later this year. Providing even more exclusivity, the excursions run with only small groups, enabling guests to explore their destinations more intimately.

From the MSC Yacht Club, guests will have priority disembarkation and then move into private transportation for extra comfort during travel, ensuring a feeling of relaxation with all the details taken care of.

Whether guests want to try their hand at making their own personalised eau de cologne at one of oldest perfumeries in Southern France, indulge in authentic Greek cuisine on board a private catamaran in Santorini, or relax in a secluded cabana in tropical Jamaica, guests will have a multitude of meticulously crafted experiences to choose from.

The experiences fall into a number of categories to suit all guests tastes and range from authentic culinary experiences to learning about local artistry to visiting architectural treasures or getting involved in upscale adventure activities.

MSC Cruises Head of Shore Excursions, Marialuisa Iaccarino, said: “The new offering has come following customer feedback and a desire for a more exclusive experience for MSC Yacht Club guests. Guests will benefit from a seamless experience between the butlers’ service onboard and the excursion experts ashore as well as having the opportunity to relax and fully immerse themselves into each destination’s culture, cuisine and traditions.”

The excursions are now bookable for MSC Yacht Club guests in advance, online, through the MSC Cruises contact centre or through the booking travel agent, or on board through the MSC For Me app (where available), MSC Yacht Club concierge service or Shore Excursions desk.

Highlights among the 90+ new shore excursions include:

Cannes, France: Enjoy a sensory experience and exclusive perfume-making workshop

Guests will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in an unforgettable and captivating sensory experience creating their own personalised eau de cologne with aromatic, citrus and orange blossom fragrances in one of the oldest family-owned perfume factories in the South of France. About an hour drive from Cannes, the town of Grasse is often referred to as the perfume capital. After making their own scent, guests will be guided by a professional perfumer on a behind-the-scenes tour of the factory, before they can proudly take home their unique creations in an elegant 100 ml bottle with a personalised case.

Genoa, Italy: Immerse yourself in an authentic pesto cooking class in Santa Margherita Ligure

In this excursion, guests can immerse themselves in a unique and authentic Italian food experience, discovering the secrets of pesto – the world-famous sauce – during an exclusive cooking lesson at Santa Margherita Ligure. Guests can learn some of the cooking techniques that makes Italian cuisine so iconic before enjoying an upscale dining experience of delicious local cuisine and wine. After lunch, guests can discover the charm of Portofino, a village characterized by the boats swaying in the small harbour and the orange, red and pink houses surrounding the bay. Visit the luxury shops and venture through its historic alleyways and enjoy the scenic square of the Church of St. George.

Akureyri, Iceland: Be invigorated at the Fontana geothermal baths in Iceland:

This excursion offers MSC Yacht Club guests a rejuvenating experience for the mind, body and soul, allowing them to enjoy the remarkable mineral-rich water of the geothermal Fontana baths located on Lake Laugarvatn. This spa is the perfect place to relax and admire an incredible view of the lake while enjoying the beneficial effects of the water. And to make this experience even more enjoyable, guests will be offered the rare and exclusive opportunity to taste freshly baked rye bread made in the geothermal bakery right next to the baths. The excursion also includes the opportunity to experience the scenic Þingvellir National Park, an area surrounded by mountains vast lava plain covered with green moss and wild flowers.

Invergordon, Scotland: Try world-famous whisky at Glenmorangie Distillery in Scotland

The excursion offers guests the chance to visit a distillery that has been famous for its malt whiskies since the 19th century and has mastered the fine art of distilling through the generations. A guided tour will acquaint guests with every step of the distillation process and offer the chance to try two drams before guests are transported to the 12th-century town of Dornoch to admire its oldest buildings, an impressive cathedral and its town square.

Cozumel, Mexico: Enjoy a luxurious catamaran and snorkeling experience in Cozumel, Mexico

Guests can spend the day on an exclusive catamaran sailing off the coast of Cozumel. Guests will have a personal, local guide for the journey and will get the opportunity to snorkel in the clear waters of the Caribbean, discovering the rich marine life that lies just underneath the surface. The guide will take them to Colombia Reef, a sublime snorkeling spot hailed as one of Cozumel’s finest. There they may spot sea turtles, eagle rays, and schools of shimmering fish.

Falmouth, Jamaica: Enjoy a plush cabana in the forested grounds near the Martha Brae River

Guests will spend their day in a private cabana along the Martha Brae River, surrounded by forest and tranquility with a personal butler to bring you a glass of wine or anything you might need. Guests can take a dip in the nearby swimming pool facilities or take advantage of the riverside bar and grill while enjoying their cabana oasis.