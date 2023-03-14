Lufthansa Introduces Environmental Surcharge for Passengers, to Cover Net Zero Migration Costs

Lufthansa has introduced a group-wide environmental cost surcharge for customers to cover the costs of its various airlines’ net zero programmes, which includes the switch to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The Lufthansa Group covers Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Edelweiss, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings.

The cost applies to all flights sold and operated by the Lufthansa Group departing from the 27 EU countries as well as Norway, the UK and Switzerland.

The amount of the surcharge varies depending on the flight route and fare and is between €1 and €72.

The Environmental Cost Surcharge will be levied on all tickets issued from June 26, 2024 and applies to departures from January 1, 2025. The exact amount of the Environmental Cost Surcharge is shown on the Lufthansa Group Airlines booking pages in the price details.

Lufthansa is aiming to halve its emissions by 2030 and to become net zero by 2050.

As part of its “Fit for 55” climate protection program, the EU has decided on mandatory SAF blending quotas that will increase over the years up to 2050. The SAF quota is to be 2% from 2025, 6% from 2030, 20% from 2035 and 70% from 2050. For the Lufthansa Group, this will lead to additional costs in the billions in the future.