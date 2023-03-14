Iberostar Rebrands Hotels and Resorts Division

Spanish hotel and hospitality group Iberostar has rebranded its hotels and resorts division.

Under the existing Iberostar Beachfront Resorts label will now be the new Iberostar Waves, Iberostar Selection and JOIA by Iberostar sub-brands.

Iberostar views each new brand identity as:

Iberostar Waves : playful, open and reassuring, ideal for families and active beach-bound couples.

: playful, open and reassuring, ideal for families and active beach-bound couples. Iberostar Selection : offering generous, relaxed and uplifting holiday experiences, ideal for premium-loving families and couples.

: offering generous, relaxed and uplifting holiday experiences, ideal for premium-loving families and couples. JOIA by Iberostar: a luxurious collection of sensational resorts offering personalised service, exquisitely delivered.

Phil McAveety, CEO of Iberostar Hotels & Resorts said: “We are excited to share this Brand evolution, reflecting our aspirations for the future. We are in the business of “Creating Happy and Memorable Holiday Experiences”. This renewed promise to our guests is supported by a refreshed segmentation of our portfolio and an evolution of our brand identity. Informed by invaluable feedback from our partners, our loyal guests and employees, this realignment reflects our purpose: To Champion Positive Change through Positive Tourism.”

The new segmentation will be rolled out across the portfolio over the next few months. Iberostar Waves Gaviotas Park (Fuerteventura) will be the first opening of the chain’s Iberostar Waves segment this August; JOIA Aruba by Iberostar, the company’s first resort on the Caribbean island, is scheduled to open later this year and will become the flagship of the JOIA segment. The new approach is already visible in some of the company’s latest openings, such as the Iberostar Selection Creta Marine hotel on the Greek island of Crete.