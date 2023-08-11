SEARCH
EasyJet Celebrates 500,000 Passenger Milestone at Belfast City Airport

EasyJet has celebrated reaching its 500,000th passenger milestone at Belfast City Airport.

The UK low fares airline launched operations at the airport in July 2021 and welcomed Abby Wood – flying from London Gatwick – as its half a millionth passenger at Belfast City. EasyJet operates 6 UK routes from Belfast City Airport – Bristol, Glasgow, Liverpool, Gatwick, Luton, and Manchester.

Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager at Belfast City Airport, commented:
 
“Reaching the milestone of half a million passengers at Belfast City Airport in under two years is an incredible achievement for EasyJet, and we were delighted to join with our airline partner to celebrate this occasion and express our gratitude to all passengers for their continued support.
 
“EasyJet’s services have been consistently popular with passengers who wish to avail of convenient and affordable air travel options, and the feedback we have received since it began flying from Belfast City Airport has been fantastic.
 
“EasyJet’s consistent presence at Belfast City Airport forms part of our ongoing commitment to offering unrivalled convenience and connectivity to passengers and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership with easyJet and long into the future.”
 
Ali Gayward, EasyJet’s UK Country Manager, said:
 
“We are delighted to celebrate carrying more than 500,000 passengers to and from Belfast City Airport. We’ve continued growing our operations at Belfast City, serving our customers with more domestic connections to a greater range of destinations than ever before.
 
“Whether our customers are connecting with friends and family, exploring more of the fantastic destinations the UK has to offer or travelling for business, we are committed to offering great value and a warm welcome. Thank you to our fantastic customers for choosing to fly with us from Belfast City.”

