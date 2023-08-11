SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsNew Saudi Airline, Riyadh Air, Signs Up as Shirt Sponsor for Spanish...
Travel News

New Saudi Airline, Riyadh Air, Signs Up as Shirt Sponsor for Spanish Giants Atlético Madrid

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

Riyadh Air – Saudi Arabia’s newest airline – has signed up as shirt sponsor of Spanish football giants Atletico Madrid.

The deal with Atlético – traditionally seen as Spain’s 3rd biggest football club, behind city rivals Real Madrid and FC Barcelona – marks Riyadh Air’s first major sponsorship deal and comes just 5 months after news of the carrier’s launch.

Headed up by former Emirates CEO Tony Douglas, Riyadh Air is fully owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

PIF is no stranger to sporting deals; owning more than 90% of the LIV Golf tour and 80% of Newcastle United.

Saudi Arabia’s intention for Riyadh Air – despite it also owning Saudia, formerly Saudi Arabian Airlines – is for it to be the dominant carrier in the Middle East; eclipsing the likes of Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways in annual revenue terms.

Riyadh Air aims to be travelling to more than 100 destinations within the next 7 years.

The deal follows on from Oman Air recently signing a sponsorship deal with Chelsea.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
EasyJet Celebrates 500,000 Passenger Milestone at Belfast City Airport

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie