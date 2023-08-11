NCL Welcomes First Guests Onboard ‘Norwegian Viva’ for Maiden Voyage

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has welcomed the very first guests to sail aboard its all-new Norwegian Viva, the company’s highly anticipated new ship and second of the Prima Class, as it embarked on its maiden voyage from Venice (Trieste), Italy.

Making a grand debut in Europe, Norwegian Viva departed for its first spectacular 9-day journey through the Mediterranean, taking guests from Venice (Trieste), Italy to Lisbon, Portugal with stops in some of Europe’s most incredible seaside destinations including Salerno, off Italy’s picturesque Amalfi Coast; Cannes along France’s stunning Cote d’Azur; and Ibiza, Spain in the Balearic Islands, among other superb destinations.

Norwegian Viva will sail a selection of bucket-list worthy Greek Isles and Mediterranean voyages through November, before homeporting in San Juan, Puerto Rico in December for a season in the Caribbean.

“This summer our guests will have the opportunity to explore Europe aboard our newest magnificent vessel, Norwegian Viva, while enjoying its well-appointed spacious design, elevated experiences, expansive culinary offerings and signature Norwegian Cruise Line hospitality provided by the best crew in the industry,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“Norwegian Viva’s tagline is ‘Live it Up,’ and I have no doubt our guests will be doing just that while they cruise to some of the liveliest cities in Europe and the Caribbean during the ship’s inaugural season.”

Mirroring the design of the award-winning sister ship Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Viva features standout onboard experiences including the Viva Speedway—the three-level racetrack; Indulge Food Hall, an upscale food market exhibiting 11 unique eateries; the fastest slides at sea, The Drop and Rush; and NCL’s industry-exclusive sustainable cocktail bar, the Metropolitan Bar.

In May 2024, Norwegian Viva will return to Europe, where its Mediterranean itineraries offer an unmatched opportunity to experience the beauty and culture of Europe.

With an average of 10.5 hours in port, travellers will have more time to explore with fewer days at sea.

Guests can unpack once, all while enjoying the ease and comfort of their world-class travel accommodations and the ability to wake up in a new destination as the ship transports them from one spectacular European city to another.