Bad Weather Boosts Passenger Numbers at London’s Heathrow Airport

London’s Heathrow Airport saw 7.6 million people travel through its doors, during July, averaging nearly a quarter of a million passengers per day.

Outgoing Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said: “It’s great to see so many passengers getting away to grab some summer sun. We’ve got a great range of popular destinations and our teams are delivering excellent service which will ensure your travels get off to the best start.”

The latest passenger figures continue a run of positive newsflow for the UK’s biggest airport – with it having recently agreed pay deals with key workers unions and reporting a strong first half performance for this year.

At the end of last month, Heathrow reported a significant slashing of its financial losses for the first six months of the year – £139m, down from £321m for the corresponding period last year.

It also saw a 42% year-on-year increase in passengers for the first half of the year to 37 million people.