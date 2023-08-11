SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsBad Weather Boosts Passenger Numbers at London's Heathrow Airport
Travel News

Bad Weather Boosts Passenger Numbers at London’s Heathrow Airport

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

London’s Heathrow Airport saw 7.6 million people travel through its doors, during July, averaging nearly a quarter of a million passengers per day.

Outgoing Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said: “It’s great to see so many passengers getting away to grab some summer sun. We’ve got a great range of popular destinations and our teams are delivering excellent service which will ensure your travels get off to the best start.”

The latest passenger figures continue a run of positive newsflow for the UK’s biggest airport – with it having recently agreed pay deals with key workers unions and reporting a strong first half performance for this year.

At the end of last month, Heathrow reported a significant slashing of its financial losses for the first six months of the year – £139m, down from £321m for the corresponding period last year.

It also saw a 42% year-on-year increase in passengers for the first half of the year to 37 million people.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Lufthansa Lowers Strike Threats and Passenger Disruption with Long-Term Pilot Pay Deal
Next article
NCL Welcomes First Guests Onboard ‘Norwegian Viva’ for Maiden Voyage

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie