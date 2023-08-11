Lufthansa Lowers Strike Threats and Passenger Disruption with Long-Term Pilot Pay Deal

German airline giant Lufthansa has significantly lowered the threat of strike action amongst its workers, which has plagued and disrupted its operations over the past 12 months, by reaching a long-term pay agreement with its pilots.

Members of the Vereinigung Cockpit pilot union have accepted proposals negotiated last week between the union and the airline group – which also includes SWISS, Brussels Airlines, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings.

The deal covers 5,200 employees in total and runs – in two forms – until the end of 2026 and the end of 2027.

“This collective agreement with Vereinigung Cockpit will provide additional stability in our operations and thus also more reliability for our customers,” said Lufthansa Group Executive Board Member and Labor Director Michael Niggemann.

“With it we are improving not only our pilots’ remuneration, but also their ability to maintain an effective balance between their profession and their private lives. This new agreement is not easy for us to conclude from an economic perspective. But its long-term nature provides Lufthansa Airline with a sound planning foundation for the years ahead, particularly for its intended long-haul growth. The fact that the new agreement was found amicably around the negotiating table strengthens our social partnership, too.”