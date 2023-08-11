Royal Caribbean Research Finds Growing Appetite for Sporting Activity on Holiday

New research from Royal Caribbean International that has found 45% of young people (aged 18-24) are “more likely” to try a sport whilst on holiday.

The research also found that 51% of parent want more sport options for kids on holiday and 40% of young people like to try new sports on holiday.

Here are some of the exciting ways both kids and adults can enjoy sport and activities on holiday this year, available on multiple Royal Caribbean cruise ships, particularly onboard Symphony of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas: