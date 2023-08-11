Royal Caribbean Research Finds Growing Appetite for Sporting Activity on Holiday

New research from Royal Caribbean International that has found 45% of young people (aged 18-24) are “more likely” to try a sport whilst on holiday.
The research also found that 51% of parent want more sport options for kids on holiday and 40% of young people like to try new sports on holiday.
Here are some of the exciting ways both kids and adults can enjoy sport and activities on holiday this year, available on multiple Royal Caribbean cruise ships, particularly onboard Symphony of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas:
- Sports Court – Whether it’s football, cricket, basketball, pickleball or volleyball, get sporty with an awesome energising ocean view.
- Ice Skating – Beginners to masters, all are invited to strap on a pair of skates and show off their moves.
- Rock Climbing Wall – Overlooking the ocean, two towering rock-climbing walls rise 40 feet above deck.
- Mini Golf – Windmills, inclined ramps, and many other obstacles await for those wanting to get their golf on.
- Table Tennis – Friends and families can battle it out with a table tennis tournament unlike any other – a back-and-forth battle at sea.
- FlowRider – Guests can catch a wave surrounded by ocean views on the surf simulators featured on multiple ships, including Anthem and Odyssey of the Seas.
- Zip Line – Thrill seekers can soar decks high above the signature Boardwalk, which is on multiple ships like Symphony and Wonder of the Seas.
- The Ultimate Abyss – Holidaymakers can take the plunge down the test of courage that is 10 stories high and on ships like Allure, Symphony and Wonder of the Seas.
- RipCord by iFly – On the world’s first skydiving experience at sea, adventurers can feel the freedom of freefall without ever leaving the deck on multiple ships, including Anthem and Odyssey of the Seas.