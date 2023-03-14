And The Winner Of The Hurtigruten Competition Is…

This morning, members of the Irish travel trade were treated to a short, yet comprehensive presentation from Hurtigruten’s Sales Manager EMEA, Carla Hines, in the latest instalment of ITTN Webinars.

Carla’s presentation showcases the Norwegian Fjord itineraries available to book, their fleet of ships and what makes Hurtigruten different to other cruise liners and the inclusions and optional inclusions such as photography workshops to capture the perfect picture of the amazing scenery and wildlife!

You can now watch back the webinar in your own time, below.

COMPETITION

Hurtigruten were also offering one lucky agent, and a companion, the chance to join them on a Norwegian Coast FAM trip from 14 – 20 May 2024, simply by registering for the webinar!

This incredible prize includes:

Return flights for agent.

Transfers.

Dinner in Oslo on night 1.

Pre-night hotel stay.

6-Day Sailing (all food, tea, coffee, water)

Planned excursions.

Norway day celebrations on 17th May!

We are delighted to announce that the lucky winner is Maura Doran, from Best4Travel Wexford!

Congratulations! We look forward to hearing all about the trip on your return.

Thanks to all who registered and joined us live this morning. Stay tuned for more webinars and competitions in the coming weeks!

HURTIGRUTEN CONTACT DETAILS

Sales Manager – Carla Hines

Mobile: +44 7826 912 426

Email: [email protected]

Agent Portal: https://agentportal.hurtigruten.com/login

Reservations: +442039937102