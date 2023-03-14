US Hotel Group Viceroy to Open New Hotel in the Algarve

US hospitality group Viceroy Hotels & Resorts has announced a new hotel for Portugal’s Algarve region.

Viceroy at Ombria Algarve will officially open on October 1.

It is located just north of Loulé and only 30 minutes drive from Faro Airport and the coast.

President, Development at Viceroy Mark Keiser said: “Viceroy at Ombria Algarve represents a new chapter for our brand, leading the portfolio with a refreshed perspective on guest experiences – it is wonderful to see our vision for the brand begin to come to life in Portugal. As we expand our presence in Europe with this new approach, our goal is to build a strong connection between our guests and the destinations they are exploring.”

Ombria CEO Patrick Freeman said: “Ombria is an authentic celebration of Portugal and the Algarve where local culture, history, design, and natural beauty are what define us. Viceroy and their focus on authenticity and guest experience is the perfect partner to introduce our first guests and homeowners to everything that makes Viceroy at Ombria Algarve unforgettable.”

The resort will launch with six dining outlets, each paying homage to the hotel’s locality and utilising produce either grown on-site in their gardens and orchards or sourced locally.