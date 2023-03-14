Supplier Spotlight: Hainan Airlines Returns With Direct Flights from Dublin Airport to Beijing

Say HI to Hainan as we welcome back a direct route to China!

Say HI to a special rate to Beijing with Hainan Airlines

Hainan Airlines resumes direct flights from Dublin Airport to Beijing this week (02nd April) with a special rate on flights starting from €440 return (02 April to May 14th).

Say HI to visa free travel to China

Since March 14, 2024, travellers holding ordinary Irish passports can enjoy visa-free entry to China for business, tourism, or family visits, for stays not exceeding 15 days. This change will simplify travel to China for Irish nationals and offers the chance to experience China’s rich culture and bustling business environment. This change is due to remain in place until 30 November 2024 and may be extended.



For more information, say HI to Frank!

Official Website: www.hainanairlines.com

Facebook：Hainan Airlines Global

Instagram：@hainanairlines

Twitter：@Hainan Airlines

Frank Wang, Sales Manager Ireland

Have the trip of a lifetime to Beijing!

From history enthusiasts to business travellers, foodies to art lovers, Beijing has something special for every visitor. Beijing’s appeal transcends the seasons, from the cherry blossom bloom in spring to the snow-dusted rooftops in winter. Each season offers a unique perspective on its beauty.

With one of the world’s most extensive and efficient public transportation systems, your clients can navigate Beijing with ease, seamlessly hopping from one landmark to the next. The high-speed trains also connect Beijing to other must-see destinations, making it a perfect starting point for exploring China. Beijing is a destination that demands to be experienced and we encourage you to guide your clients into the heart of China’s capital.

Hainan Airlines recommenced its service between Dublin and Beijing on 02 April, with two flights per week flying direct from Dublin to Beijing. From June to September, Hainan Airlines will have four direct flights from Dublin to Beijing.

Who should go?

Leisure passengers – Beijing, an irresistible destination for the modern traveller

Beijing is a living museum, boasting several UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the awe-inspiring Great Wall, the majestic Forbidden City, and the serene Summer Palace. Offer your clients the chance to step back in time, to wander through emperors’ palaces and stroll around ancient temples. Whether it’s a tranquil retreat, a historic exploration, a culinary adventure, or a cultural deep dive, Beijing delivers to all leisure travellers.

Tours and student groups

Beijing, serving as the ultimate educational playground invites tour and student groups to embark on a journey of discovery. As a city that is at the forefront of technology, Beijing offers student groups a window into the future. China has fully re-opened its boarders this year, promising recovery of tourism and travel with many of the visa-free travel policies in place prior to the pandemic coming back into effect.

Recognising the unique needs of student and tour groups, Beijing offers resources and facilities tailored to group travel. Many sites have dedicated group entrances and educational support materials available. Find out more.

Business travellers – Ireland is the Country of Honour at the Hainan Expo 2024

The Irish Chamber of Commerce in China will attend the China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou (Hainan Province) showcasing the best of the Irish Craft & Design. The expo ranks as one of the most important trade fairs in China, designed to facilitate access to the Chinese market for high-end, quality global brands, with Ireland being the country of honour at this year’s fair. Taking place in Hainan, a short 30-minute drive from Beijing city from the 13th to 18th of April, it is a key event for the construction of Hainan Free Trade Port and an important platform for global high-end consumer products to showcase and trade.

How to get there – Hainan Airlines

New Dreamliner for Dublin route coming in June

Hainan Airlines will operate two weekly direct flights from Dublin to Beijing and will increase to four weekly direct flights from the 03 June. The airline will operate its Irish service with an Airbus A330-300 and Dreamliner 787 aircrafts.

The new Dreamliner will be used from Dublin from June and boasts extra comfort including;

Reduced noise on board.

Reduced pressure in cabin allowing passengers to feel more relaxed and refreshed (6,000 feet compared to other aircrafts at 8,000 feet).

Reduced fuel consumption and carbon emissions by 20% – making it the best choice for the sustainability conscious traveller.

Seats 24 passengers in business class and 279 passengers in economy.

Dreamliner 787

Hainan Airlines five-star service

As a SKYTRAX five-star airline, Hainan Airlines provides friendly and comfortable services. The brand-new wide-body aircraft features comfortable space between seats.

Hainan Airlines chooses only fresh ingredients, which are prepared with great care to produce delicious Chinese food. Foods from many countries are carefully selected, allowing you to experience the taste of home above clouds.

Hainan Airlines offers its own unique entertainment system to make each flight great fun, including a world of music and films, interactive games and inflight magazines.

Business and economy seating onboard Hainan airbus 330-300 aircraft

Discover Hainan Airlines Business Class – with spacious and comfortable lie-flat seats!

80 degree lie-flat seats allow your clients to sleep comfortably high in the sky and reach their destination feeling fully refreshed. Hainan Airlines Airbus A330-300 aircraft uses the reverse herringbone layout for business class cabins, which provides more space and comfort for passengers. New business class seats configured with USB ports and reading lights satisfy travellers needs for work and reading during the flight. Find out more.

Discover Hainan’s economy class that provides friendly and comfortable services!

Ergonomically designed seats will make your clients journey more comfortable. The pitch on 787 and 330 series wide-body aircraft is 31-33 inches, allows passengers to stretch out comfortably and enjoy an even more spacious and personal space on board. Find out more.

Crew and Frank Wang, Sales Manager Ireland onboard Hainan Aircraft

Hainan Airlines flight schedule

From 02 April, Hainan Airlines will operate two direct flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 12.00 and from June will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays departing midday.

Hainan Airlines crew – returning flight 02 April 2024

Time to experience Beijing with Hainan Airlines. Flights starting from €440 return*

If you have any questions or wish to make contact directly with Hainan Airlines sales team, please contact Frank Wang, Sales Manager Ireland ([email protected]) or call 087 4371454.