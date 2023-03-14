Dublin Airport Completes First Phase of Energy Saving External Lighting Upgrade Project

Dublin Airport has completed the first phase of its external lighting upgrade project, working with a Cork- based engineering business NuLumenTek.

The project involved installing a new RGBW colour-changing system, transforming the roadway and check-in building lighting.

This upgrade not only enhances the airport’s aesthetics but also contributes to sustainability efforts, with an approximate 80% reduction in energy usage compared to the original single-colour scheme.

“By repurposing existing fittings, we are minimising waste and maximising efficiency,” Dublin Airport said.

Additionally, the retail area in Terminal 2 has been upgraded with new strip lighting. More upgrades are planned as Dublin Airport prepares for the busy summer season ahead.