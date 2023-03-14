fbpx
Sustainability

Dublin Airport Completes First Phase of Energy Saving External Lighting Upgrade Project

Dublin Airport has completed the first phase of its external lighting upgrade project, working with a Cork- based engineering business NuLumenTek.

The project involved installing a new RGBW colour-changing system, transforming the roadway and check-in building lighting.  

This upgrade not only enhances the airport’s aesthetics but also contributes to sustainability efforts, with an approximate 80% reduction in energy usage compared to the original single-colour scheme.

“By repurposing existing fittings, we are minimising waste and maximising efficiency,” Dublin Airport said.

Additionally, the retail area in Terminal 2 has been upgraded with new strip lighting. More upgrades are planned as Dublin Airport prepares for the busy summer season ahead.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
