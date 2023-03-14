Brand USA Appoints Fred Dixon President & CEO

Brand USA has appointed Fred Dixon as President and Chief Executive. Fred Dixon is currently President and CEO of NYC Tourism + Conventions, New York City’s official destination marketing organisation, and will officially join Brand USA on July 15.

Fred Dixon will oversee all of Brand USA’s operations as the company prepares for its next phase of growth as tourism remains strong within the US.

Mr Dixon will succeed Christopher L. Thompson, who announced his retirement in July 2023 and held the role of Brand USA’s President & CEO from 2012 to 2024.

Mr Thompson will continue to work with the company through September 30, 2024, as an advisor to facilitate a seamless leadership transition for Brand USA and its partners.

“I am incredibly honoured and excited to serve as the next President and CEO of Brand USA,” said Mr Dixon.

“The US is one of the world’s premier travel destinations that will only continue to draw and delight visitors from across the globe, and we are well positioned for future growth and success. I want to thank Chris for his many years of leadership and his friendship. I look forward to joining this team and working across the industry to propel us forward.”

Mr Dixon joins the company with significant experience and a proven leadership track record in the travel industry as the current President and CEO of NYC Tourism + Conventions, New York City’s official destination marketing organisation.

With more than 30 years in the sector, Mr Dixon is poised to lead Brand USA and bolster its position as a global leader in destination marketing. The Brand USA team is excited about the new perspectives he will bring to drive growth.

“We are delighted to welcome Fred as Brand USA’s next Chief Executive Officer,” said Todd Davidson, Brand USA Board Chair and CEO of Travel Oregon.

“Fred brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from across the travel and tourism industry and his strategic, visionary and humble leadership proved that he is the right person to take Brand USA and the marketing of the USA’s rich and diverse destinations and experiences to even greater heights. Brand USA’s ability to drive impact with stakeholders and optimize the travel industry’s critical economic contributions to the US economy will prosper under Fred’s leadership.”

Outgoing Brand USA President and CEO, Christopher L. Thompson, said: “I am grateful for my time as the President and CEO of Brand USA, and I know that the future of the company will be in great hands with Fred at the helm along with the dedicated team and the Board. I will work closely with Fred and our Board of Directors to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities.”

NYC Tourism + Conventions Chief Marketing Officer Nancy Mammana has been named Interim CEO. Mammana, who has been with NYC Tourism + Conventions since 2018, including five years as CMO, led the company’s 2023 rebrand. She oversees organizational strategies touching all five boroughs of New York City, including domestic and international promotional campaigns, media strategies, digital initiatives, creative and content plans, events, partnerships, licensing and global tourism development efforts.

Dixon will remain in the role until June 5. A search committee has been formed to lead the process of identifying and selecting a new CEO.

