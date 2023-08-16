Brand USA Coffee Break with Sarah Beckwith and Shane Cullen from ITTN

ITTN’s Shane Cullen interviews Sarah Beckwith from Brand USA to discover more about what the official marketing destination for the US has to offer the travel trade. This includes details of their dedicated website Traveltrade.visittheusa.com with resources such as itineraries, receptive tour operators, Inspiration Guides plus What’s New in the USA detailing events, experiences, and relevant news. Furthermore, Brand USA has image and video content that is available to agents and shareable with their clients.

In addition, find out about Brand USA’s training program – USADiscoveryProgram.co.uk with 6 regional badges leading to a total of 50 training badges to upskill knowledge on the USA with each module taking just c.20-25 minutes and is flexible in terms of order and timeframe. Finally, find out about agent incentives when you sign up!