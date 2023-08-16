SEARCH
HomeCompetitionsITTN Photographer of the Year - July Winner
CompetitionsTravel News

ITTN Photographer of the Year – July Winner

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

ITTN’s Photographer of the Year competition with Air Canada is really heating up as we are halfway through. The judges have chosen July’s winner and runner-up.

July’s runner-up is Deepak Jadoun from Click&Go for the photo of ‘Payto Lake, Banff’, Canada.

Congratulations to July’s winner John Paul Griffin from Trailfinders in Cork, for the photo ‘March of the Penguins’.

Congratulations John Paul, you have won a place at the ITTN Awards where you will be in with a chance of winning 2 tickets with Air Canada.

We are accepting entries for August, send your photos (max 2 per, per month) to [email protected] to enter. For inspiration, you can see all the entries so far and the previous winner here.

Best of Luck!

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous article
Dubai Sees 16% Increase in Irish Tourist Visitors
Next article
Brand USA Coffee Break with Sarah Beckwith and Shane Cullen from ITTN

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie