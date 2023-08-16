ITTN Photographer of the Year – July Winner

ITTN’s Photographer of the Year competition with Air Canada is really heating up as we are halfway through. The judges have chosen July’s winner and runner-up.

July’s runner-up is Deepak Jadoun from Click&Go for the photo of ‘Payto Lake, Banff’, Canada.

Congratulations to July’s winner John Paul Griffin from Trailfinders in Cork, for the photo ‘March of the Penguins’.

Congratulations John Paul, you have won a place at the ITTN Awards where you will be in with a chance of winning 2 tickets with Air Canada.

We are accepting entries for August, send your photos (max 2 per, per month) to [email protected] to enter. For inspiration, you can see all the entries so far and the previous winner here.

Best of Luck!