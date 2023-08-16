Dubai Sees 16% Increase in Irish Tourist Visitors

Dubai has reported a near 16% year-on-year increase in the number of visitors from Ireland for the first half of 2023.

Latest data from Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism show 37,000 tourists visited Dubai from Ireland between the start of January and the end of June this year; a 15.7% increase on the same period last year.

Overall Dubai welcomed 8.55 million international visitors during the period, up from 7.12 million international visitors in the first half of 2022.

There was a 9.7% increase in UK visitors, on a year-on-year basis, to 555,000.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said: “The H1 industry performance is testament to the future-oriented strategy of our visionary leadership to position Dubai as the best city in the world to visit, live and work. Within a highly competitive global tourism ecosystem, Dubai has continued to accelerate momentum and stay ahead of the curve, primarily by highlighting the diversity of the city’s offerings and the flexibility of our portfolio. Central to our success in showcasing Dubai as a must-visit destination is fostering multi-level partnerships between the public and private sectors.”