ASM Ireland Appointed GSA for Norwegian Carrier Wideroe

ASM Ireland has announced it will represent Wideroe, the largest regional airline operating in the Nordic countries.

Wideroe operates a twice weekly service between Dublin and Bergen, with an enhanced timetable for Winter 2023 offering connections to most destinations in Norway, including Tromso, a popular destination for adventure seekers.

Alan Sparling, MD ASM-Ireland commented: “We are extremely proud to be taking care of sales for Wideroe in the Irish market. Wideroe is an airline we are very familiar with and we look forward to developing sales on Dublin-Bergen and onward destinations including Tromso.”

Kristin Gaustad, Sales- and Marketing Manager, Leisure Travel for Wideroe commented: “The Norwegian marked has responded very well to our new Bergen – Dublin flight since the start-up in April. We see Irish passengers on board as well, but have room for more, and look very much forward to work with ASM-Ireland to show the Irish what Norway has to offer.”

Wideroe information for travel agents can be found at www.wideroe.no as well as www.wfsalesinfo.no and you can visit the AGENT HUB on www.asm-ireland.ie for further Wideroe information.