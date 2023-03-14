EasyJet to Launch Flights from City of Derry Airport

EasyJet has announced it will begin routes to and from City of Derry Airport from this winter.

The UK airline already flies from both Belfast airports and will broaden its North of Ireland presence to include City of Derry Airport from November 4 with flights to Edinburgh and Liverpool.

Both routes will operate twice weekly – all year round – on Mondays and Fridays.

Ali Gayward, EasyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “We are delighted to be announcing the launch of operations from City of Derry Airport for the first time, with new routes to Edinburgh and Liverpool taking off this winter. We are proud to be the largest airline in Northern Ireland and by expanding our network we are providing our customers in Northern Ireland even greater choice and UK connectivity, all with great value fares and friendly service, and we look forward to welcoming them on board.”

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport commented: “It is an incredible day for the City of Derry Airport team and a day that should be celebrated for the entire Northwest region. EasyJet brings an undeniable level of brand credibility, customer confidence, not to mention great value fares for travellers across our catchment area.

“The launch of EasyJet services will be a key economic driver for business investment in the Northwest and inbound travel and tourism, and we are proud to be able to help grow and develop these sectors in our local area.”

Brenda Morgan, Head of Business Development at City of Derry Airport said: “In addition to our exciting collaboration with EasyJet, we are delighted to be able offer connectivity to two key UK hubs throughout the year. Services to Edinburgh and Liverpool have been in demand from both corporate and leisure travellers in the Northwest and the flight schedule for Monday’s and Friday’s provides fantastic timings for business travel during the week and weekend breaks for the leisure market.”