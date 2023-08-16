Strike Action Due to Take Place on Friday at London’s Gatwick Airport

There is strike action planned by workers at London’s Gatwick Airport due to take place this Friday (August 18).

Workers at Gatwick’s passenger service team were due to go on strike but have postponed the move while they vote on an improved pay offer.

However, ground handling workers are still due to go on strike at the end of this week.

The workers are employed by the company Red Handling, which provides ground handling for the likes of TAP Air Portugal, Delta Air Lines, Norwegian, Norse Atlantic and Saudi.

It – according to trade union Unite – is set to last for 4 days and has the potential to disrupt more than 200 flights, carrying a combined 45,000 passengers.

Gatwick and Heathrow airports have both reached pay agreements with various employee groups, this summer, leading to a drop in strikes and passenger disruption levels.