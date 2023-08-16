Silversea Cruises’ ‘Silver Nova’ Embarks on Maiden Voyage

Silversea Cruises’ newest ship, the Silver Nova has embarked on her maiden voyage.

The first Nova-class ship for Silversea departed Venice on Monday (August 14).

With calls due in Piran, Slovenia; Zadar, Dubrovnik, Split, and Rovinj in Croatia; and Kotor, Montenegro. One of the most environmentally conscious ultra-luxury cruise ships ever built, Silver Nova is Silversea’s 12th ship and the first to launch this year for Royal Caribbean Group, becoming the 64th ship in its global fleet.

Prior to her departure, executives from Royal Caribbean Group and Silversea hosted a three-day architectural preview for select travel partners and members of the press, sailing roundtrip from Venice.

“Silver Nova revolutionises ultra-luxury cruising and sets the new category standard,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “From her innovative horizontal design to her emphasis on sustainable operations, Silver Nova speaks to Royal Caribbean Group’s commitment to deliver the world’s best vacations, responsibly.”



“It was incredibly emotional to welcome guests aboard Silver Nova ahead of her maiden voyage,” said Barbara Muckermann, president, Silversea Cruises. “Benefiting from an innovative asymmetrical design, she immerses guests into the destination at every turn — a strong expression of our brand mission. As one of the most spacious ships at sea, and with the broadest array of bars, lounges, and restaurants in ultra-luxury cruise travel, Silver Nova elevates the experience for our guests like never before. I would like to thank Jason Liberty, and all involved at Silversea, Royal Caribbean Group, and Meyer Werft. A special thank you to the Royal Caribbean Group Newbuild team, without whom this would not have been possible, and to Silver Nova’s amazing crew, led by Captain Mino Pontillo, for their precious support in launching this game-changing ship.”

Silver Nova’s sister ship, Silver Ray, is scheduled to launch in summer 2024.