Belfast’s Grand Central Hotel Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Biden Boost

Belfast’s 5-star Grand Central Hotel has celebrated its 5th birthday and following the recent visit by US President Joe Biden, the Hastings Hotels-owned property has experienced some of its busiest weeks since opening its doors in 2018.

The hotel pledged to bring a new era of luxury to Belfast and it has firmly delivered on this promise. The Grand Central has welcomed dignitaries from across the world including Presidents, the now King Charles and Queen Camilla, global music stars and international football players.

Last year the hotel was awarded a five-star rating by the AA and the Seahorse Restaurant was awarded an AA Rosette.

The Grand Central Hotel

Stephen Meldrum, General Manager of the Grand Central Hotel said: “Over the last five years, the Grand Central Hotel has gone from strength to strength. The hotel was open less than two years when the pandemic hit so it’s fair to say that we have already experienced a lot of challenging times in our time. Despite this, we are proud to have engrained ourselves in the local community and are proud to be a key player in Belfast’s success story.

“After Covid, we have continued to work hard to rebuild the business and I am delighted to say that we are going in an upward trajectory, not just locally, but globally. We have a strong leisure guest business and a large incentive group travel business and working in partnership with our industry colleagues and stakeholders, the city is firmly back on the international map.”

Mr Meldrum said: “I am extremely proud to lead an exceptionally talented and dedicated team of people, who have worked hard over the last five years to get the Grand Central to where it is today. It has been fantastic to see so many of my colleagues progress through the hotel and be rewarded for their efforts. For example, Jarmila Simova initially started part-time through an agency just before we opened and over the last five years, she has worked hard and has led by example and is now our assistant head housekeeper having successfully taken part in Hastings Hotels Management Ambassador Programme.

“It continues to be a busy and exciting time for the Grand Central Hotel and I’d like to take the opportunity to thank our staff and our guests for their continued support and I am confident that we are well placed for continued success in the years ahead.”