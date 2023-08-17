Riverside Luxury Cruises Christens Second Ship ‘Riverside Ravel’ in Medieval Viviers

Anouchka Gerlach, co-founder of Riverside Luxury Cruises and Seaside Collection, this week christened the new cruise operator’s second ship, Riverside Ravel in the medieval town of Viviers, in southern France.

The christening ceremony was followed by a celebratory gala dinner and sailing, attended by German-speaking media, tour operators and travel agents.

Last year, Seaside Collection entered the luxury river cruise market as Riverside Luxury Cruises, following the acquisition of the Crystal Cruises River fleet.

Touring on the Rhône between Lyon and Arles; Riverside Ravel, together with Riverside Mozart on the Danube, are setting new standards in the market for river cruises. Guests can expect elegant suites – most with French balconies and some even with marble fireplaces – as well as 24-hour butler service.

Anouchka Gerlach, Co-Founder of Riverside Luxury Cruises, said: “We are delighted that we can now offer our guests the French way of life with the Ravel: the cuisine is of course tailored to the region, and our crew has prepared very special experiences on land.”

Riverside Ravel has 55 luxurious suites, four restaurants and a fitness centre including swimming pool, gym and spa.